Odisha Extends Net Ban as Severed Head Found in Malkangiri

The recovery of a tribal woman’s severed head, four days after her body was found, has deepened tensions in violence-hit Malkangiri where internet services remain suspended.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha Extends Net Ban as Severed Head Found in Malkangiri
Odisha Extends Net Ban as Severed Head Found in Malkangiri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Odisha extended the internet ban in Malkangiri by 24 hours after renewed tension over a tribal woman’s brutal killing.

  • The woman’s severed head was recovered from a riverbank, days after her headless body was found, triggering violent clashes between tribal and Bengali communities.

  • Police arrested a suspect and the administration set up relief camps and services for displaced residents as investigation continues.

The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet services for another 24 hours in violence-hit Malkangiri district, while the missing severed head of a tribal woman was recovered from a river bank, police said.

The severed head of 51-year-old Lake Podiami of Rakhelguda village was recovered about 15 km from where her body was found on December 4. The head was found on the Poteru riverbank close to a Kanya Ashram, the police said.

The prohibitory orders clamped in the two villages - Rakhelguda and MV 25 - continued to remain in force, while the government further extended the internet service suspension period by another 24 hours based on the recommendation of the Malkangiri District Collector. The earlier ban was in force till 12 noon on Wednesday, an official said.

Twenty-five people were injured in the violence, including eight police personnel. - PTI
Cuttack Violence: Odisha Imposes Prohibitory Orders, Internet Suspension After Clashes Injure 25

BY Outlook News Desk

The woman's mortal remains were buried at her village on Tuesday amid tight security and in the presence of senior officers. "After recovery of the severed head, the police was examining it and undertaking related investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the woman's murder," an officer said.

Related Content
Related Content

The woman remained untraced since December 1, and her family members lodged a missing persons case on December 3. Her body was found on December 4, while the head was recovered on Wednesday, police said.

Violence erupted on Sunday afternoon after the recovery of the woman's headless body. A large number of tribals from Rakhelguda village allegedly attacked MV-26 village, a settlement of Bengalis in the district. Around 200 houses were damaged, some of them set on fire as the tribals went on a rampage at MV-26 village.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Subha Ranjan Mandal (42) on charge of killing the tribal woman, whose killing led to violence in the tribal dominated district.

Malkangiri District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay told PTI, "The administration has opened a free kitchen at MV-26 village, provided food, blankets and other essentials to the people. Around 300 people who had fled from the village have returned and are staying in a temporary shelter."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Avalanche Forecasters Try To Curb Deaths As Skiers And Snowmobilers Flock To Backcountry Areas

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days