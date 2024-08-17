National

Maharashtra Govt Launches Ladki Bahin Scheme; Women To Get Rs 1,500 Per Month | How To Apply?

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Ladki Bahin scheme
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Ladki Bahin scheme Photo: X/@devendrafadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the Ladki Bahin scheme on Saturday which will provide Rs 1500 to one crore eligible women in the state every month.

Marking it as a 'Raksha Bandhan' gift for the sisters in Maharahstra Fadnavis launched the scheme during an event in Balewadi, Pune.

Who Can Avail Ladki Bahin Scheme?

There are few criteria for becoming a Ladki Bahin beneficiary in Maharashtra:

  • Only Women can apply

  • The woman must be permanent residents of Maharashtra

  • The woman must be between 21 and 65 years old

  • The woman's family income has to be less than ₹2.5 lakh per year

How To Apply For Ladki Bahin Scheme

To apply for the scheme, follow these steps:

  1. Online Application: Download the "Nari Shakti Dhoot" app from the app store. Once installed, open the app and follow the instructions to complete your application.

  2. Offline Assistance: Local officials such as anganwadi workers or gram sevaks are trained to assist women for the application of the scheme who cannot apply online.

What Will Beneficiaries Get?

The state government has said that July will be considered the starting month of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

All the eligible women will receive an initial instalment of Rs 3,000 (for two months). After that, the normal amount of Rs. 1,500 will be deposited in the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The scheme was included in the supplementary budget of the Maharashtra government and is projected to incur an annual cost of Rs 46,000 crore to the state exchequer.

Speaking to reporters on August 15, Fadnavis said some eligible women already received Rs 3,000 as the instalment for two months on Wednesday during the scheme's trial run.

This is a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on the lines of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' in Madhya Pradesh introduced by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led dispensation.

Addressing the media on August 16, Eknath Shinde also said, "I only want to say that we will not only give them ₹1,500, we will make them independent, we will make them self-reliant. Under the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make women more self-reliant, self-independent and self-respected, we will provide them more financial assistance through various schemes of the government."

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October or November.

