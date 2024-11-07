Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event

In a fresh political war of words right ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the BJP slammed the Congress party over an alleged distribution of blank copies of the Constitution at an event led by Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Ironically, the theme of the event was protecting and upholding the Constitution.
The row stemmed from a video posted by the Maharashtra BJP on social media depicting the books with 'Constitution of India' written on the front but containing only blank pages except for the preamble on the first page.
In a scathing verbal attack on Congress with the high-stakes assembly elections around the corner, the ruling BJP accused the grand old party of wanting to erase the Constitution of India.
"Congress wants to erase the Constitution of India like this. All laws written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are to be deleted. That is why Rahul Gandhi had predicted that reservation would be cancelled in the interim," the Maharashtra BJP tweeted.
Besides the empty pages, what further intensified the argument at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur on Wednesday was the red colour of the copy of the Constitution carried by Rahul Gandhi as the red colour shares an established political connection with the Leftist ideology.
In the context of the same, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for holding a "red book," suggesting it indicated Gandhi's inclination towards "urban Naxals and anarchists."
"My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists," Fadnavis said.
Responding to BJP's political accusations, the Maharashtra Congress accused the ruling saffron party of disseminating a false narrative.
"The whole of India knows that BJP and RSS are the enemies of the real constitution, no matter how much they try to spread a false narrative by putting the cover of the Constitution on a blank book," it said in a post on X.
"BJP's strategy is to end the Constitution by making false accusations against those who saved the Constitution. But under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Constitution-loving people of the country will never allow this cunning plan of BJP to succeed," the party added.