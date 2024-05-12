National

Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark

The seizures include illegal cash of Rs 23.04 crore, 32 lakh litre liquor with a collective value of Rs 46.89 crore, 2,492 kg gold and silver costing Rs 15.15 crore, 30,227 kg narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 36.64 crore and other items of Rs 174.72 crore, state chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told reporters.

File Photo
Seizures of Over Rs 296 Crore Made In Madhya Pradesh, Says Official | File Photo
info_icon

Liquor, narcotics and precious metals form a major part of poll-related seizures worth more than Rs 296 crore in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicked in on March 16, a senior official has said.

The seizures include illegal cash of Rs 23.04 crore, 32 lakh litre liquor with a collective value of Rs 46.89 crore, 2,492 kg gold and silver costing Rs 15.15 crore, 30,227 kg narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 36.64 crore and other items of Rs 174.72 crore, state chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told reporters.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16 when the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

191 flying squad teams (FSTs) and 257 Static Surveillance Teams were keeping a watch on inter-state and intra-state movements of goods and freebies for conducting a free and fair elections in the fourth and the last phase in MP on Monday, Rajan added.

In the 2019 general elections, seizures of illegal cash, liquor, precious material, narcotics and other stuff collectively valued at Rs 85.12 crore were made when the poll code was in force, he said.

Of the total 29 seats in MP, polling is over in 21 in the first three phases of the general elections. The remaining eight seats will vote on May 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
  3. Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway
  4. Day In Pics: May 12, 2024
  5. Lok Sabha Election: Polling In Srinagar Tomorrow, BJP Not Contesting
Entertainment News
  1. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  2. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shooting Of 'Chhava', Calls Working On Film A 'Dramatic Journey'
  4. Mohanlal Celebrates Mother's Day By Sharing Throwback Picture With Mom
  5. 'Trinayani’ Actress Pavitra Jayaram Dies On The Spot In Car Crash
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. RCB Vs DC, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Bowl First; Kushagra Replaces Pant In Playing XI
  4. Star Sports Secures Asian Legends League Broadcast Rights Until 2026
  5. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail