National

'Madam Perhaps Is Preparing To Take Over Like Rabri Devi': Union Minister Hardeep Puri Points To Sunita Kejriwal

The remark of the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri came when he was responding to a question about Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the escalating political turmoil over the arrest of Delhi's sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday compared the Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo's wife to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to take over the post of her husband as currently he is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

What did Hardeep Puri say?

The remark of the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs came when he was responding to a question about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita.

"The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Advertisement

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday | - PTI
'Political Conspiracy', 'Smokescreen Created Against AAP': What Delhi CM Kejriwal Said In Court Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sunita Kejriwal launched 'Kejriwal ko Ashirwad' campaign

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched 'Kejriwal ko Ashirwad', a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken to Rouse Avenue court | - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita