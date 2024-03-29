'Madam Perhaps Is Preparing To Take Over Like Rabri Devi': Union Minister Hardeep Puri Points To Sunita Kejriwal

Amid the escalating political turmoil over the arrest of Delhi's sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday compared the Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo's wife to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to take over the post of her husband as currently he is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED).
What did Hardeep Puri say?
The remark of the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs came when he was responding to a question about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita.
"The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters.
Sunita Kejriwal launched 'Kejriwal ko Ashirwad' campaign
Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched 'Kejriwal ko Ashirwad', a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.