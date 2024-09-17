National

'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei highlighting the 'suffering' of Muslim communities worldwide, including countries like 'India, Gaza, and Myanmar' while addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birth anniversary, sparked a row.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Photo: AP
info_icon

Condemning Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's controversial comments over the alleged suffering of Muslims in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly hit back to Iran and termed the remarks"misinformed and unacceptable".

What did Khamenei say?

Khamenei highlighting the 'suffering' of Muslim communities worldwide, including countries like 'India, Gaza, and Myanmar' while addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birth anniversary, sparked a row.

Taking it to social media platform X, Khamenei posted, "The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place."

Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh | - AP
‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei

BY Outlook Web Desk

Khamenei's controversial remark came on the day when thousands of women in Iran hit the streets without the headscarf, or hijab, as a symbol of solidarity to mark the second anniversary of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death.

On September 16, 2022, Amini died in a hospital while being in the custody of Iran’s ‘Morality Police’. She was detained for allegedly not wearing her hijab to the liking of the authorities.

Iranians protesting after the custodial death of Mahsha Amini - null
How The Death Of Mahsa Amini Pushed Iranian Women Over The Edge Of Revolution

BY Jheelum Basu

'Misinformed, Unacceptable': MEA reacts to Iranian leaders' remark

Reacting to the objectionable post where India was compared to Gaza and Myanmar in terms of the suffering of muslims, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said countries commenting on minorities in India should look at their "own record" before making any observations about others.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable," he said.

"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," Jaiswal said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - PTI
'Misleading': MEA Rejects Reports Accusing India Of Causing Floods In Bangladesh; Speaks To Dhaka High Commissioner

BY Outlook Web Desk

India-Iran diplomatic ties

India and Iran are known to share a strong diplomatic relation including a key involvement in the strategic Chabahar port, where a terminal is operated by an Indian state-run company.

Following the deaths of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar visited Iran in May to attend the official ceremony for paying condolences. Moreover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, held in Tehran.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
  2. Birmingham 3-1 Wrexham: Stansfield Brace Earns Hosts Hollywood Derby Win
  3. Liverpool Vs AC Milan: Slot Doubles Down On Selection Policy Ahead Of Champions League Opener
  4. Ballon D'Or Winner Aitana Bonmati Extends Barcelona Women Stay
  5. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  3. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Resign Today, Key AAP Meeting To Decide New Delhi CM Pick
  3. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  5. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Resign Today, Key AAP Meeting To Decide New Delhi CM Pick
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav