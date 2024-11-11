National

'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the EC on Saturday with a complaint against West Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, and another one on the role of central forces in the state where bypolls are being held on six assembly seats.

TMC accusations against EC
TMC accuses the Election Commission of India of being biased towards the BJP for their delay in response to complaints.
After the Election Commission said it acted "within 20 hours" of receiving the TMC's complaints on West Bengal bypolls, the ruling party in the state Monday termed the poll authority's claim as "lie" and accused it of becoming a "wing of the BJP".

The EC on Monday rejected allegations made by the TMC of delay or inaction on its complaints, saying it acted within 20 hours of receiving the party's complaints on bypolls.

The EC also issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Majumdar on Monday for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the state police.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale, however, said that the poll body did not respond to them.

"This is a LIE. The ECI has NOT "acted within 20 hours" like they’re claiming in the media," Gokhale said in a post on X.

"Complaint was submitted personally by 5-MP delegation led by our Floor Leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 9th Nov (Saturday)," he said.

The EC didn’t even bother to meet or even respond, Gokhale alleged.

"And now - when campaigning ends at 5pm today - they’re doing this drama of a “notice”. Shame that the Election Commission has openly become a wing of the BJP," the TMC MP added.

Earlier, the TMC, which had approached the Election Commission voicing concern over alleged misuse of central forces in West Bengal on Saturday, had slammed the poll body for giving it appointment for Monday afternoon over the issue, 90 minutes before the bypoll campaign ends in the state.

In a response to the complaint addressed to TMC's Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien on Monday afternoon, the EC said it is "surprising" that even after the prompt action by the Commission "within 20 hours" of receipt of representation on November 9 afternoon, there has been "unwarranted comments of delay".

The TMC had complained to the EC alleging that CAPF personnel were operating without the mandated presence of state police, and also alleged they were entering private residences to intimidate voters and influence them in favour of the BJP.

The TMC also flagged comments made by BJP state president Majumdar during an election rally in poll-bound Taldangra, accusing him of making derogatory statements against the state police and insulting the national emblem.

