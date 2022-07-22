Ladakh Reports 17 New Covid-19 Cases

Ladakh reported 17 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, raising its tally to 28,709, officials said. All the positive cases were recorded in Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths have been reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil, the officials said. They said the number of active Covid-19 cases has gone up to 107 in the union territory.

Fourteen more people were discharged from a hospital in Leh after being cured of the disease, the officials said, adding the total number of recoveries stands at 28,374.

