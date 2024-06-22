National

'Spreading Lies, Misleading': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress For Row Over Appointment Of LS Pro-tem Speaker

Rijiju said that the post of a pro-tem speaker is "very temporary" adding that their role is only valid till the election of a new Speaker.

File Image
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photo: File Image
info_icon

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday slammed the Congress and accused it of "lying" and "misleading" people over the appointment of the Lok Sabha pro-tem Speaker, asserting all due procedure was followed in the selection of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Mahtab, with the longest uninterrupted tenure as a member of the Lower House, was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu for administering oath and affirmation to the newly election members of the Lok Sabha.

Congress accused the BJP-led government of "destroying parliamentary norms" by ignoring the claim of Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term Lok Sabha MP.

In response to the allegations levelled by the grand old party, Rijiju said, "Voters have rejected the Congress thrice, but still the party has not learnt its lessons. It is the decision of the people to keep you in the opposition, but Congress wants to run the government by force …. We will not give in to such pressure."

Rijiu clarified that even though Suresh was an eight-term MP from the Lower House, he was not an MP in 1998 and 2004, which means that he did not have an uninterrupted tenure in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister rubbished Congress' claim of Suresh being ignored because he was a Dalit, asking, "Do you think such an argument is even valid?"

Citing that he had spoken to Suresh, who was happy to be nominated to the panel of chairpersons, Rijiju said, "Somebody is instigating him to make such statements."

He said that people were hoping for a good start to the Parliament session. However, the Congress has "resorted to spreading lies and misleading everyone through social media posts" even before the first session, Rijiju said.

Rijiju said that the post of a pro-tem speaker is "very temporary" adding that their role is only valid till the election of a new Speaker.

"I have to say it with great regret that I feel ashamed that the Congress party has talked like this. First of all, they created an issue about the pro-tem Speaker. This post of pro-tem Speaker is very temporary. They play their role till the election of the new Speaker. They do not have to do any business transaction," Rijiju said.

He also cited past precedents to claim that the UPA government had ignored the seniority principle in 2004 to appoint eight-term member Balasaheb Vikhe-Patel as the pro-tem Speaker, when nine-term MP George Fernandes was a Lok Sabha MP.

Even claims of P M Sayeed and Giridhar Gamang to the post of pro-tem Speaker were ignored by the Congress on earlier occasions, Rijiju said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Anti-Paper Leak Law Enforced; 185 Hospitalised In Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
  2. 'Spreading Lies, Misleading': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress For Row Over Appointment Of LS Pro-tem Speaker
  3. Unquiet Flows The Tawi: Back-To-Back Militant Attacks In Jammu Amid Claims Of 'Peace'
  4. ‘INDIA Is With You’: Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To NEET Aspirants
  5. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Roston Chase Leaves USA In Deep Trouble
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024; Peru Face Chile In Texas
  3. Euro 2024, Day 7 Social Round-Up: Yaremchuk's Tears Of Joy, Mbappe's New Look
  4. West Indies Vs United States Toss Update, T20 World Cup: USA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up
World News
  1. Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill At Least 25 And Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
  2. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  3. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  4. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  5. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'