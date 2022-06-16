Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Hijab Row: 19 Muslim Students On Verge Of Dropping Out From College

Karnataka Hijab Row: The students, who are adamant on wearing hijab in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they have neither written examinations nor attended classes for the last three months.

Karnataka Hijab Row: 19 Muslim Students On Verge Of Dropping Out From College
Karnataka Hijab Row,(File-Representational image) PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 5:31 pm

Three months after Karnataka High Court ruled that Muslim girl students should abide by the decisions of the college development committees (CDCs) and wear prescribed uniforms without hijab, 19 students of government first grade college at Haleyangadi in Karnataka’s Mangaluru have been skipping classes.

The students, who are adamant on wearing hijab in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they have neither written examinations nor attended classes for the last three months. 

Similar issues at university college of Mangalore, government first grade college at Uppinangady were solved after discussions with students and parents. 

However, the 19 students at Haleyangadi college are facing loss of education after the college authorities strictly prohibited wearing of hijab inside the institution as per the High Court verdict on March 15.

Related stories

Karnataka Hijab Row Erupts Again, Mangalore University Students Approach DC After Barred Campus Entry

Karnataka Hijab Row: Basavaraj Bommai Urges People To Abide HC Order

Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Uses Karnataka Hijab Row To Target India’s Democracy

Though the students say that the High Court order is only applicable to pre-university colleges, the Court clarified that the order is confined to all institutions where the CDCs have prescribed specific dress code or uniform.

Some students have made up their mind to discontinue studies though they still have a distant hope that the college authorities will reverse their decision, sources said.

College principal K Sridhar said the 19 girls, who are third year degree students, did not appear for the exams and skipped the new semester classes. Though they tried to convince the students to comply with the High Court order, they are insisting on wearing hijab, he said.

The talks with parents of the students were also disappointing, the principal said, adding it is unfortunate to see the girls, who studied at the college for two years, dropping out suddenly.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka Hijab Row Hijab Wearing Students Haleyangadi Mangaluru Uppinangady Classrooms Muslims College Karnataka High Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India