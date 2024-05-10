National

Kalpana Soren Welcomes Kejriwal's Bail, Says Time To Show Country Runs As Per Constitution

Kalpana, who is contesting the bypoll to Gandey seat, said the fortress of dictatorial forces has begun to collapse.

PTI
Kalpana Soren welcomed the interim bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
JMM leader and wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Kalpana Soren on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it was time to show the dictatorial forces that the country is being run by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao's Constitution.

"We have to show the dictatorial forces that the country will run according to the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," she said.

"Hearty congratulations and Johar to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Sri Arvind Kejriwal Ji on getting interim bail today. Hearty congratulations to his partner in struggle Sunita Ji and other members of the family as well," she wrote on X.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Kalpana also wrote that it is not in the DNA of a Jharkhand to bow.

Kalpana, who has emerged as a new face of the party, alleged that the BJP "is a tyrannical force that is hell-bent to oppress the opposition."

"How will the Constitution be saved when you are arresting opposition leaders who are working for the poor, tribals and dalits. They (BJP) only tell lies. The saffron party’s 400+ slogan has pushed the temperature here above 400 degrees. People of Jharkhand are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its mineral resources," she added.

On her husband languishing in jail for over 90 days, Kalpana said, "My question is why all Enforcement Directorate (ED) action takes place only in opposition-ruled states."

"I am not happy with the way all constitutional institutions are operating today... Why do they act only in opposition-ruled states? And if they take any action in BJP-ruled states, it is stopped immediately. In the case of Hemant Soren, there is no evidence, no fact, it is purely a part of conspiracy," the JMM leader and party candidate for Gandey assembly seat said.

Kalpana, 48, is credited with infusing a new vigour into Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) rank and file after Hemant's arrest earlier this year.

She filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for Gandey assembly bypoll on April 29. Voting for the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

