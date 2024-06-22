National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police

Throughout the week, continuous death reports are emerging from the Karunapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi as several residents are currently under treatment. To investigate the matter, a one-man commission comprising Justice B Gokuldas (retired) has been set up with a deadline of three months to file a report.

Family members of the victims of a hooch tragedy at a government hospital | Photo: PTI
Amid the ongoing row over the deaths due to consumption of spurious alcohol in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, police have arrested a key suspect, identified as Chinnadurai, in the case. It has been reported that the cops believe that it was him who had supplied the spurious liquor to Karunapuram where 55 people lost their lives.

Throughout the week, continuous death reports are coming from the village as several residents are currently under treatment.

Kallakurichi toxic liquor: Investigation so far

  • To investigate the matter, a one-man commission comprising Justice B Gokuldas (retired) has been set up with a deadline of three months to file a report.

  • In backdrop of the tragic development, Tamil Nadu government has suspended several police officers and transferred the Collector.

  • Police arrested three alleged bootleggers with a criminal history.

L:Visuals from Kallakurichi Govt Hospital | R: AIADMK leaders at TN Assembly. - X/@ANI
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; AIADMK MLAs Wear Black Shirts To TN Assembly In Protest | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

  • Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin has vowed to end the illicit liquor trade amid the Opposition's demand for his resignation.

  • AIADMK chief E Palaniswami has called Mr Stalin "incompetent" while state BJP chief K Annamalai has suggested that the government shut down at least a thousand liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.

L: Visuals from outside Kallakurichi Govt Medical College Hospital | R: Outside Puducherry's JIPMER Hospital. - X/@ANI
Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 34 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Kallalurichi hooch tragedy: Ruckus at TN assembly

Protesting against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, leaders of Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, showed up at the State Assembly in black shirts on Saturday and sought a discussion over the issue during the Question Hour.

Following the denial of their request, AIADMK leaders raised slogans and protested in the premises of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami addressed the media and said, "Speaker M. Appavu refused to give time to speak about the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The government is so lethargic."

