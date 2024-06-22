Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; AIADMK MLAs Wear Black Shirts To TN Assembly In Protest | Latest Updates

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 53 on Friday, with as many as 193 people undergoing treatment and few on ventilator support, said district collector MS Prashant.
Prashant said that so far seven persons have been arrested in connection with the spurious liquor case, adding that the investigation has been given to the CB CID branch of Tamil Nadu police.
Meanwhile, ruckus over the discussion on the tragic accident ensued in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with AIADMK leaders demanding a session during the Question Hour.
KALLAKURICHI HOOCH TRAGEDY | LATEST UPDATES
Death Toll Rises To 53
Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prashant on Saturday said that the death toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 53. "Out of the 193 people undergoing treatment, 140 are currently safe. Few people are on ventilators. Total 53 people have died till now."
He further said that 7 arrested in connection with case, adding that "the case has been given to the CB CID branch of Tamil Nadu Police."
Ruckus At Tamil Nadu Assembly
Leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, showed up at the State Assembly in black shirts in protest against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The AIADMK leaders asked for a discussion over the issue during the Question Hour. However, Speaker M Appavu denied their request and said that he will give time during the Zero Hour.
Following the denial of their request, AIADMK leaders raised slogans and protested in the premises of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami addressed the media and said, "Speaker M. Appavu refused to give time to speak about the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The government is so lethargic."
"The Minister says people died because they came for treatment with delay. But what is the reason for that? Government is the reason. The first day the District Collector denied the illicit liquor in Kallakurichi," the LoP in the state Assembly claimed.
Illicit Liquor Seized In Trichy Amid Row Over Kallakurichi
As outrage over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy continued to rise, police seized around 250 litres of illicit liquor in the Tiruchirapalli district.
Based on intelligence input, the action was taken by Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar on Friday night.
The seized illicit liquor was also disposed off by the police. Meanwhile, the district collector spoke with locals, making them aware of the side effects of such liquor. He also made them take an oath that they will not consume illicit liquor.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Visits Victims
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Subramanian Ma on Friday visited the Government Medical College and Hospital to meet the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, inquiring about the treatment being provided to them.
He said that the officials have been closely monitoring the situation for the past three days. He noted that the affected people are admitted in the Kallakurichi Hospital, Puducherry's JIPMER Hospital, Salem government hospital and Viluppuram Government Hospital.
Stalin Announces Relief For Children Of Victims
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a major relief for the children of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims, saying that the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of the kids who lost one or both their parents in the incident.
He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and termed the incident to be "painful".
Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said that the DMK government will provide Rs 5,000 monthly assistance until age of 18 for children who lost both their parents and Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as fixed deposit (FD) in the names of children who lost both their parents.
For those children, who lost one of their parents, Rs 3 lakh as FD would be deposited in their names, Stalin said, adding that they will be given priority in all government welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies)