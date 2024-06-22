Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; AIADMK MLAs Wear Black Shirts To TN Assembly In Protest | Latest Updates

Ruckus At Tamil Nadu Assembly

Leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, showed up at the State Assembly in black shirts in protest against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The AIADMK leaders asked for a discussion over the issue during the Question Hour. However, Speaker M Appavu denied their request and said that he will give time during the Zero Hour.