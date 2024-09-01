National

'Justify This Bail': Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Slam UP Govt After IIT-BHU Gangrape Accused Were Released

The opposition launched the attack against the Uttar Pradesh government after photos of the two accused, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Kunal Pandey, celebrating their bail with a cake went viral on social media.

IIT-BHU gangrape accused were released after bail
IIT-BHU gangrape accused were released after bail
info_icon

Samajwadi Party and Congress slammed the Uttar Pradesh government after two of the three accused in the IIT-BHU gangrape case were released on bail last week. They argued that this undermines the BJP-led government's claims about ensuring women's security.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav posted a video on X, alleging that the bail was granted due to the state's inadequate handling of the case.

Details Of IIT-BHU Gangrape Case

The opposition launched the attack against the Uttar Pradesh government after photos of the two accused, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Kunal Pandey, celebrating their bail with a cake went viral on social media.

The accused were charged with raping a woman student from IIT-BHU on November 1, 2023.

According to the complaint, they abducted, gagged, and stripped her, taking photos and videos before releasing her.

Chauhan, Pandey, and a third suspect, Saksham Patel, were arrested in December.

Chauhan and Pandey were released from a Varanasi jail last week, with Chauhan granted bail by Allahabad High Court Justice Krishan Pahal on July 2 and Pandey on July 4.

Pandey’s lawyer argued he had no prior criminal record and had been in jail since December 31 of the previous year.

Opposition Parties Against UP Government

In his post on X, SP chief Yadav said people are fed up with the BJP's politics and "anarchy".

Today, the BJP's train has reached its last station and it would be good if before ending the journey, the party apologises to the country with folded hands, he said.

Senior SP leader Juhie Singh said, "Women's safety? Fair justice? Harsh punishment? All this is just lip service in Uttar Pradesh."

The Congress also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying it has exposed the hypocrisy of his government and the BJP's claims about women's safety.

The Congress' official handle said in a post on X, "Two BJP IT Cell members who gang-raped a BHU student in Banaras have been released from jail. According to reports, when they came out of jail, celebrations were held and they were welcomed with great pomp."

Continued with, "After the gangrape, these BJP IT Cell members were sent to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the BJP".

"Everyone knows that these BJP IT Cell members who gang-raped the woman are very important in their party. There are pictures of them with Modi, Yogi (Adityanath), J P Nadda and other senior BJP leaders," it added.

The party also shared the purported pictures of the accused with Modi and Adityanath.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
  3. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
  4. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League Season 10
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-Up Litton Das Leads Stirring BAN Fightback
Football News
  1. Nico Williams Unsure On Long-Term Athletic Bilbao Future; Says 'God Knows What Will Happen'
  2. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Demands More From Borussia Dortmund After Werder Bremen Draw
  3. Jadon Sancho Aiming To 'Bring Excitement' To Chelsea After Deadline Day Move
  4. Serie A: Antonio Conte Slams Transfer Market Timing After Napoli's Comeback Parma Win
  5. Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Dialogue With Pakistan End Terrorism In Valley? J&K BJP Chief Asks NC
  2. Lab Technician Arrested For Molesting Minor Patient In West Bengal’s Howrah Hospital
  3. Uttarakhand: Class 10 Student Accuses Teacher Of Molesting, Sending Lewd Messages
  4. UP: Drunk Man Sitting In Middle Of Road Escapes Narrowly After Truck Hits Him In Pratapgarh | Video
  5. Nurse Molested At West Bengal Hospital By Patient: 'Touched Me, Used Foul Language'
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  2. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  3. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  4. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  5. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
World News
  1. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  2. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
  3. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter, 17 Bodies Found, Search Ops On For Missing Persons
  4. Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin
  5. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction