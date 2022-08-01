Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Jabalpur Hospital Blaze Leaves 4 Dead, 9 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, the officials said.

Representational image of hospital fire.(File photo) Mumbai Hospital Fire: CM Uddhav Thackeray Says, ‘ I Apologise’, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 5:22 pm

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday, an official said.

Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients.

The collector confirmed the death of four people and injuries to nine others in the blaze.

However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

