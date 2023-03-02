Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Italian Prime Minister Arrives In India

Home National

Italian Prime Minister Arrives In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Modi with Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni visits India Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:39 pm

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived here on Thursday for a state visit, the first by a top leader from the European nation in five years.

Meloni was received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar. The Italian prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

Meloni will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, which will get underway Thursday evening. Meloni will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Related stories

A Far-Right Leader, Italy's First Woman PM Giorgia Meloni Begins Her Two-day India Visit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni To Visit India On March 2-3

PM Modi Meets Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni At G20 Summit In Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Italian prime minister as well. Meloni will meet with President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums, it added. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair a business roundtable on Thursday.

Tags

National Italian Prime Minister India Narendra Modi S Jaishankar Draupadi Murmu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority