INDIA Bloc: Rahul, Kharge, Pawar To Join AAP Rally At Ramlila Maidan On March 31 | Details

From Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar to Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav- Aam Admi Party's (AAP) March 31 'maharally'at the Ramlila Maidan is expected to be joined by several top leader of the opposition INDIA blo, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.
The 'maharally' is going to be held on the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.
Advertisement
According to the party's senior leadership, they are planning a show of strength at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, from where they may launch a massive campaign against the ruling BJP government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Today, the party has received the permission of the authorities concerned to hold the rally for an attendance of more than 20,000 people.
Other leaders to join
Besides the names mentioned before, several other prominent political figures and members of the INDIA bloc including TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of JMM are expected to join the rally.
Advertisement
However, the decision on whether Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the 'Maharally' is yet to be taken.
Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally. The party is also in touch with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.
AAP wants to invite more people, plans extensively
The AAP has made a three-tier plan to motivate the people to come to the rally. First the meetings were held at the Vidhan Sabha level, then all the 2600 polling stations level and now a door-to-door campaign has started.
"We are going door-to-door to distribute invitation letters and urging people to come to Ramlila Maidan and raise their voices peacefully against democracy and dictatorship," he said.
A party leader said the theme of the party will be "tanashahi hatao, desh bachao" (save the country by abolishing dictatorship).
The AAP is expecting that all major leaders of the INDIA bloc will participate in the rally.