IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a reduction in rainfall across Delhi and nearby states, while issuing fresh alerts for heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.
A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi till Wednesday evening. Ghaziabad and Noida are under orange alert, while Gurugram and Faridabad remain under red alert. Rainfall over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, and Haryana is expected to decrease from Thursday, though moderate and isolated heavy showers may continue for another week.
In Himachal Pradesh, authorities have cautioned residents to avoid rivers, landslide-prone zones, and low-lying areas after heavy rainfall was recorded in several districts. Bilaspur reported the highest rainfall at 140 mm in the past 24 hours, while Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur also witnessed heavy showers. Officials warned that rainfall activity will persist across the state, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted a fresh wet spell beginning Thursday. Districts including West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Longding, and Tirap are likely to see widespread rain and thunderstorms. The intensity is expected to increase on Friday, particularly in Papum Pare, Kamle, Kurung Kumey, and surrounding areas.
Traffic and Infrastructure Updates
Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police announced the closure of the Old Iron Bridge from September 2, 4:00 PM, due to rising Yamuna water levels. Traffic diversions are active via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, and Geeta Colony Road.
Severe waterlogging continues in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with commuters wading through knee-deep water. The Delhi Metro services faced disruptions, though specific details remain under monitoring.