IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

Rainfall over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, and Haryana is expected to decrease from Thursday, though moderate and isolated heavy showers may continue for another week.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Rains, Himachal, Arunchal rains
A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi till Wednesday evening. Ghaziabad and Noida are under orange alert, while Gurugram and Faridabad remain under red alert | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- IMD has forecast a reduction in rainfall across Delhi and nearby states

- In Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted a fresh wet spell beginning Thursday.

- In Himachal Pradesh, authorities have cautioned residents to avoid rivers, landslide-prone zones, and low-lying areas after heavy rainfall was recorded in several districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a reduction in rainfall across Delhi and nearby states, while issuing fresh alerts for heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi till Wednesday evening. Ghaziabad and Noida are under orange alert, while Gurugram and Faridabad remain under red alert. Rainfall over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, and Haryana is expected to decrease from Thursday, though moderate and isolated heavy showers may continue for another week.

In Himachal Pradesh, authorities have cautioned residents to avoid rivers, landslide-prone zones, and low-lying areas after heavy rainfall was recorded in several districts. Bilaspur reported the highest rainfall at 140 mm in the past 24 hours, while Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur also witnessed heavy showers. Officials warned that rainfall activity will persist across the state, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted a fresh wet spell beginning Thursday. Districts including West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Longding, and Tirap are likely to see widespread rain and thunderstorms. The intensity is expected to increase on Friday, particularly in Papum Pare, Kamle, Kurung Kumey, and surrounding areas.

Related Content
Related Content

Traffic and Infrastructure Updates

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police announced the closure of the Old Iron Bridge from September 2, 4:00 PM, due to rising Yamuna water levels. Traffic diversions are active via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, and Geeta Colony Road.

Severe waterlogging continues in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with commuters wading through knee-deep water. The Delhi Metro services faced disruptions, though specific details remain under monitoring.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play, Ban 164/4 After 18.2 Overs

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st T20I: Kamindu Mendis' Quick 41 Helps SL Beat ZIM By 4 Wickets

  3. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  4. Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator: Falcons Opt To Bat

  5. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur LIVE Score, US Open 2025 QF: Eighth Seed Faces Canadian Test

  2. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences

  3. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  4. Centre Pushes to Revive Peace Pact With Kuki-Zo Groups In Manipur

  5. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

  4. Trump Orders Strike On Venezuelan Drug Boat, 11 Killed

  5. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Highlights, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan And Akhimullah Anuar Goals Help MAS Win 2-0

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs