National

Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi After Heavy Monsoon Rains

The Yamuna River has risen above the danger mark following continuous heavy rainfall, causing disruptions in several low-lying areas of the city. Residents were seen making their way near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) and other affected spots, while the swollen river prompted heightened monitoring by local authorities. The surge has been attributed to persistent rainfall across Delhi NCR and upstream water releases from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana, officials said.

India monsoon season - Yamuna's Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_1
Delhi Yamuna Floods | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People make their way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, at Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_3
Swollen Yamuna river in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man makes his way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, at Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_Loha Pul, Old Iron Bridge
Yamuna water level remains above danger mark in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, at Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_Loha Pul, Old Iron Bridge
Yamuna river crosses danger mark | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People push a cart as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_5
Yamuna water level crosses danger mark | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People make their way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_4
Swollen Yamuna river in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

People make their way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_Yamuna Bazar area
Yamuna water level rises in Delhi | Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Brief surge in Yamuna River as seen from Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi. The water level of Yamuna river has increased due to the continuous rain in the mountains and Delhi NCR and the water released from Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_6
Yamuna water level crosses danger mark | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man makes his way as the Yamuna River has risen and crossed the danger mark after incessant heavy rainfall, at Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge), in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_10
Yamuna water level rises in Delhi | Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

A view of Yamuna River after the immense increase in the river levels at Yamuna Bazaar in New Delhi.

India monsoon season - Yamunas Water level crosses danger mark in Delhi_Signature Bridge Wazirabad
Yamuna water level remains above danger mark in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man rows his boat across the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, near Signature Bridge, Wazirabad in New Delhi.

