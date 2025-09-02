National

Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark In Delhi After Heavy Monsoon Rains

The Yamuna River has risen above the danger mark following continuous heavy rainfall, causing disruptions in several low-lying areas of the city. Residents were seen making their way near Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) and other affected spots, while the swollen river prompted heightened monitoring by local authorities. The surge has been attributed to persistent rainfall across Delhi NCR and upstream water releases from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana, officials said.