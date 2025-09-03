Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

Tragic Deaths and Rescue Operations

A mother and daughter were killed when their earthen house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kangri village of Sunderbani, Rajouri district during the early hours of September 3. The victims have been identified as Sita Devi, wife of Rattan Lal, and her daughter Sonia Rattan Lal, both residents of Tanda Kangri in Sunderbani. Rescue teams recovered their bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital for post-mortem examination.