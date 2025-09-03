Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

Jammu Kashmir Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region and two killed in house collapse, major roads remain closed.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu Kashmir Weather Update today
| Photo: PTI
info_icon

Torrential rains continue to batter Jammu region for the second consecutive day, claiming two lives in a house collapse while leaving 40 people trapped in flood-affected areas and forcing closure of critical transportation routes including the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Tragic Deaths and Rescue Operations

A mother and daughter were killed when their earthen house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kangri village of Sunderbani, Rajouri district during the early hours of September 3. The victims have been identified as Sita Devi, wife of Rattan Lal, and her daughter Sonia Rattan Lal, both residents of Tanda Kangri in Sunderbani. Rescue teams recovered their bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, 40 people remain trapped in Garkhal village of Akhnoor as the Chenab River flows four feet above the evacuation level of 42 feet. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams have been deployed to evacuate the stranded residents to safer locations.

null - PTI
Punjab Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Flood Crisis Continue

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Rivers Cross Danger Levels - Jammu

The Tawi River in Jammu recorded water levels of 15 feet at 8:00 AM, just one foot below the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, authorities closed the fourth Tawi bridge near Bhagwati Nagar for vehicular traffic on Tuesday evening. The bridge had previously suffered damage during the August 26 record rainfall and was temporarily restored by army engineers using a bailey bridge.

Related Content
Related Content

Chenab, Jhelum, and other major rivers across the region are flowing above danger levels, with flood discharge from Baglihar and Salal hydroelectric projects causing rapid water level increases. The Vaishow nallah, Sheshnag Nallah, and Lidder Nallah in Anantnag district have already crossed danger marks.

null - null
IMD Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rains Continue Across North India with Red Warnings

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Transportation Network Paralyzed

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains closed for the second consecutive day due to multiple landslides and landslips between Udhampur and Banihal. Other critical routes including the Mughal Road, Jammu-Srinagar-Leh national highway, and Jammu-Kishtwar national highway are also blocked following extensive landslides and falling rocks.

Northern Railway has cancelled 68 trains from Jammu and Katra stations until September 30, though 24 trains will resume operations tomorrow. Special shuttle services are operating between Jammu Tawi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi–Kolkata, and Katra–New Delhi to assist stranded passengers.

null - null
Heavy Floods Devastate Jammu and Kashmir, Over 30 Dead Amid Severe Weather Alert

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Educational Institutions and Safety Measures

All schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered closed on September 3 as a precautionary measure. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed Class 10 and 11 examinations scheduled for today.

Police and district administration are using public address systems to warn residents in low-lying areas near riverbanks to relocate to safer places. Emergency helpline numbers 112 and 6005953255 have been activated for urgent assistance.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The Meteorological Department issued a fresh advisory predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Ramban districts during the next 14-16 hours. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected over the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir with heavy rainfall over Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam.

Significant rainfall has been recorded across the region since yesterday morning, with Reasi receiving 203mm, Katra 193mm, Batote 157.3mm, Doda 114mm, and Jammu 81mm of precipitation. The IMD has issued red alerts for multiple districts, warning of continued downpours that could trigger additional cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  3. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  4. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  5. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  3. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

  3. What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir

  4. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  5. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  6. Punjab Declares All 23 Districts Flood-Hit; Jammu Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Rivers Swell

  7. Lokah Makers Apologise For Demeaning Dialogue On Bengaluru Women; Assure To Remove It

  8. Hope To Be Back On Track, Clinch Deal With US By November: Goyal