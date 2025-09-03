IMD Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rains Continue Across North India with Red Warnings

The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather alerts today as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash northern India

IMD Weather Alert Today
The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather alerts today as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash northern India. A red alert remains in effect for Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, with rainfall intensity expected to exceed 210mm in certain areas.

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi-NCR is experiencing active monsoon conditions with the IMD issuing a Yellow Alert for September 3. The capital recorded temperatures between 29-31°C maximum and 22-25°C minimum, remaining 4-7°C below normal. The region faces generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers throughout the day.

Noida and Ghaziabad authorities have declared school closures today due to continuous rainfall and waterlogging concerns. The Yamuna River crossed evacuation levels, forcing residents in vulnerable areas to relocate after heavy water discharges from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages

Regional Weather Impacts

Punjab continues experiencing severe flooding, with schools remaining closed until September 3 due to extreme flood conditions. The state recorded extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 210mm in the past 24 hours, causing significant damage to kharif crops.

Uttarakhand faces red and orange alerts across all districts, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirming that every district has been affected by disasters. Cloudbursts occurred in Dehri's Ghansali region, while areas including Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh experience severe waterlogging.

Gujarat is bracing for extremely heavy rainfall between September 4-6, with the Saurashtra and Kutch regions under similar warnings for September 6-7. The IMD advises fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea from September 1-6 due to dangerous conditions.

null - PTI
Why Cloudbursts Occur and Why They Are More Common in Mountain Regions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Traffic and Infrastructure Updates

Delhi Traffic Police announced the closure of the Old Iron Bridge from September 2, 4:00 PM, due to rising Yamuna water levels. Traffic diversions are active via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, and Geeta Colony Road.

Severe waterlogging continues in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with commuters wading through knee-deep water. The Delhi Metro services faced disruptions, though specific details remain under monitoring.

null - PTI
Punjab Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Flood Crisis Continue

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Forecast

The low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified and will move across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat over the next 3-4 days. September 2025 is predicted to be unusually wet, with monthly rainfall expected to exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9mm.

The IMD warns that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and flash floods, particularly in Uttarakhand, where many rivers originate, potentially impacting downstream cities and towns. Emergency preparedness remains heightened across all affected regions.

Published At:
