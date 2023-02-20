Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IIT Bombay Student's Death: Dalit MLA Mevani Leads Candle March In Ahmedabad

Home National

IIT Bombay Student's Death: Dalit MLA Mevani Leads Candle March In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Congress MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday led a candle march in Maninagar area here seeking justice for Darshan Solanki, who died allegedly by suicide on the campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on February 12.

Dalit leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani
Gujarat Congress MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday led a candle march in Maninagar area here seeking File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 5:07 pm

Gujarat Congress MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday led a candle march in Maninagar area here seeking "justice" for Darshan Solanki, who died allegedly by suicide on the campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on February 12.Darshan, a first year student, used to live with his parents in Uttamnagar locality of Maninagar.

"After the support I received today, I am confident my son will get justice. My only demand is a Special Investigation Team (SIT) must be formed to probe the reasons which led to my son's death. Representatives of the (Gujarat) government also met me and assured me of justice," the deceased student's father Ramesh Solanki told reporters.The candle march started from Uttamnagar Slum Quarters in Maninagar and ended at Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue in Sarangpur. BJP MLA from Maninagar, Amul Bhatt, also joined the march.


Mevani questioned the Maharashtra government, of which the Bharatiya Janata Party is a part, for not forming an SIT or not registering an FIR in the case till now."It is a matter of pain the family has to come on roads to make their demands heard. It is equally painful the BJP government in Maharashtra is not ready to form an SIT or register an FIR. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not said anything on this incident. This discrimination against SC, ST and OBC students in educational institutes must end," Mevani told reporters.According to Bhatt, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will meet the Solanki family at an appropriate time in the coming days.

Related stories

Student Death: IIT Bombay Forms Panel For ‘Parallel’ Investigation

'Elite Institutions Are Not Devoid Of Caste': Social Rights Activist On Recent Death Of Dalit Student At IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Students Allege Institutional Murder In Teen Suicide Case, Cite Caste Discrimination


"Darshan was a bright student and we are in constant touch with his family. We are also in favour of a probe. The Gujarat CM has sent a message to the family through us and the family has told us they will meet the CM after completion of some rituals," said Bhatt.

Tags

National IIT Bombay Dalits Student Suicide Ahmedabad Candle March Jignesh Mevani
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme