'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal

He suggested that these refugees should be given Indian citizenship under the CAA.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Photo: Getty Images
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Monday that during the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Hindus are being killed in different areas and over one crore refugees may soon enter West Bengal.

Recent violent protests in Bangladesh led to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Suvendu Adhikari addressing the reporters in Bengal stated, “Hindus are being slaughtered in Bangladesh. If the situation in Bangladesh is not brought under control in the next few days, then the people of Bengal should be ready to accept more than one crore refugees just like 1947 or the 1971 Liberation War,” he said.

Adhikari said the Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should immediately speak to the Centre over the matter.

“The refugees must be granted (Indian) citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” he said.

What Is Happening In Bangladesh?

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.

Agitated crowds, their protests giving way to jubilation that the Hasina rule had ended, swarmed the airport and even spilled onto the runway. The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in the city’s Dhanmondi area was damaged.

Four Hindu temples suffered "minor" damages across the country, eyewitnesses and a community leader said.

The Bangabandhu memorial museum - dedicated to Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated along with his wife and their three sons while serving as president in 1975.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Citizens To Maintain Peace

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation and urged political parties to refrain from making controversial remarks.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation. I appeal to people of all communities with folded hands to remain calm and not engage in any communal behaviour or take the law into their own hands," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly.

"Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

