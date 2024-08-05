International

Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points

After meeting political leaders of the country, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced, "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," in a televised address on Monday.

Bangladesh protests; Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh protests; Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, and an interim government will assume control, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. This development comes amid significant protests against her government, which have resulted in over 100 deaths in the past two days.

Follow For LIVE Updates On Bangladesh Unrest

Clashes erupted on Sunday, following days of violent confrontations that had already resulted in over 200 deaths. The protesting students demanded an end to the quota system that allocates 30 per cent of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. In response to the unrest, more than 11,000 individuals had been arrested.

Bangladesh Protests | Top Points

  • Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and immediately left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

  • But some sources according to PTI reports have revealed that Hasina is headed to London.

  • After meeting political leaders of the country, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced, "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," in a televised address on Monday.

  • As protests spiralled across the country, the army chief said he had asked both Army and police not to fire any shots. Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence. He vowed "justice" for all the people.

  • Hundreds of protesters stormed the prime minister's official residence 'Ganabhaban'. Footage showed protesters looting Hasina's official residence and some of them were seen carrying chairs and sofa from the Ganabhaban residence.

  • The agitated protestors also set Awami League's office in Dhaka on fire and vandalised Mujibur Rahman's statue.

  • Protesters have also set Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka on fire.

  • Six people were killed in a fresh round of violence on Monday morning as thousands of protesters had gathered for a "Long March to Dhaka".

  • At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009. She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  2. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  2. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  3. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  3. Delhi HC Upholds Kejriwal's Arrest By CBI; Asks Him To Move To Trial Court For Bail
  4. Day In Pics: August 05, 2024
  5. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
Entertainment News
  1. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
  2. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
  3. Ilaiyaraaja Wins Rs 60 Lakh Compensation In Legal Battle Against 'Manjummel Boys' For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  5. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
US News
  1. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  2. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  3. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
  4. Watch Out! Dangerous White Flowers Spreading Across New York State
  5. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  3. Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points
  4. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  5. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs