Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, and an interim government will assume control, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. This development comes amid significant protests against her government, which have resulted in over 100 deaths in the past two days.
Clashes erupted on Sunday, following days of violent confrontations that had already resulted in over 200 deaths. The protesting students demanded an end to the quota system that allocates 30 per cent of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. In response to the unrest, more than 11,000 individuals had been arrested.
Bangladesh Protests | Top Points
Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and immediately left the country. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.
But some sources according to PTI reports have revealed that Hasina is headed to London.
After meeting political leaders of the country, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced, "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," in a televised address on Monday.
As protests spiralled across the country, the army chief said he had asked both Army and police not to fire any shots. Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence. He vowed "justice" for all the people.
Hundreds of protesters stormed the prime minister's official residence 'Ganabhaban'. Footage showed protesters looting Hasina's official residence and some of them were seen carrying chairs and sofa from the Ganabhaban residence.
The agitated protestors also set Awami League's office in Dhaka on fire and vandalised Mujibur Rahman's statue.
Protesters have also set Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka on fire.
Six people were killed in a fresh round of violence on Monday morning as thousands of protesters had gathered for a "Long March to Dhaka".
At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009. She was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.