Himachal Pradesh Bypolls: CM Sukhu's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Assembly Seat; Cong Leading In Other Seats Too

Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur secured the win by defeating BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh with a margin of 9,399 votes.

CM Sukhu with wife Kamlesh Thakur Photo: Facebook
The Congress party on Saturday won the Dehra Assembly seat for the first time with their candidate Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who secured the win by defeating BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh with a margin of 9,399 votes.

After winning the Dehra assembly by-polls, Kamlesh Thakur told reporters, "The party leaders and workers worked day and night for this day... I will give all credit to the people who stood by the party throughout... I am proud of the people of Dehra..."

The counting of votes underway.(Representational image) | - PTI
Thakur polled 32,737 votes in the bypoll against 23,338 votes polled by Singh. The three Independent candidates in this seat could not get even 200 votes each.

Of the 86,520 voters in this assembly segment, 65.42 per cent exercised their franchise on July 10.

Dehra Assembly constituency was carved out after a delimitation exercise in 2012.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Ravi Inder Singh was elected from the seat in 2012.

Hoshiyar Singh won the seat as an Independent in 2017 and 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls

In the Hamirpur assembly seat, BJP's Ashish Sharma, who was trailing in the first four rounds against Congress' Pushpinder Verma, was now ahead by 1545 votes after the seventh round.

Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa was also leading by 4,173 votes after the sixth round against the BJP candidate K L Thakur in the Nalagarh assembly seat, reportedly.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with local people in Nadaun - Getty Images
The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent).

The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Singh (Dehra), Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

