Sukhu's Trump Card In Upcoming Himachal Bypolls: 'Bhabhi' Kamlesh Thakur Set To Contest

With critics labelling this as nepotism, supporters of Sukhu are enthusiastic claiming that “Bhabhi” will be a strong representative of the constituency. “Her entry into politics marks a significant departure from her previous role, primarily as the spouse of a politician,” says Amarjeet Singh Raina, a Sukhu lieutenant. He says Sukhu has made it clear that in the next assembly election, only one of two (he or his wife) will contest the assembly poll. Her candidature is just a response to the situation and ensures that the Congress position is strengthened in Dehra—which is part of Anurag Thakur’s parliamentary constituency, though falls in Kangra.