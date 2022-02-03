Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Hijab Row | Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre; Says Muslim Girls Denied Right To Education

Hijab Row: The former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti was reacting to media reports, about a college in Karnataka denying entry to Muslim girl students who were wearing hijab.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. PTI

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 6:48 pm

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the Centre alleging its slogan for educating girl child was "hollow" as Muslim girls were denied education for wearing hijab.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to media reports about a college in Karnataka denying entry to Muslim girl students who were wearing hijab.

"Beti bachao beti parhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godhse's India," Mehbooba tweeted.
 

