Hijab Row Erupts In Rajasthan; College In Jaipur Asks Students Not To Wear Headscarves

Hijab Row: The families of some students raised objections in a college in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, after their wards were asked to remove ‘Hijab’ by the college administration.

Hijab row erupts in Rajasthan.(File-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 4:51 pm

The family members of some Muslim students of a private college in Rajasthan's Jaipur district raised an objection on Friday when the college administration asked the girls to attend classes in uniform, instead of wearing a hijab.

"Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab. The college administration asked them to come to the college wearing the uniform. The girls informed their family members about it, following which they reached the college and raised an objection," Sub-Inspector of the Chaksu police station Jitendra Singh said.

He said on information, police reached the college and pacified the parents of the students.

"They were convinced to wear the uniform in the college. The matter was resolved through talks," Singh added.
 

