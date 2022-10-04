Gujarat’s People Have Liked AAP’s Idea Of Free Electricity, BJP Trying To Stop It in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat have liked AAP's idea of free electricity which has prompted the BJP to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital.

आपने हर चीज़ पे इतना टैक्स लगा दिया। इतनी ज़्यादा महंगाई कर दी। लोगों का खून चूस रहे हो।



ऐसे में अगर मैं अपने लोगों की बिजली फ्री करके उन्हें थोड़ी राहत देता हूँ तो वो भी आपसे बर्दाश्त नहीं होता? वो भी आप रोकना चाहते हो? ये मैं किसी हालत में नहीं होने दूँगा। https://t.co/YWvcQ2TR80 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2022

Kejriwal's tweets came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018, sources at the LG office said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "Gujarat is liking AAP’s guarantee of giving free electricity. That's why the BJP wants to stop it in Delhi."

The chief minister said that he will "not allow this to happen under any circumstances".

The CM further said, "People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1."

"You have imposed so much tax on everything. You have increased inflation and you are sucking people's blood. In such a situation, if I give some relief to my people by giving them free electricity, that too will not be tolerated by you? Do you want to stop that too?" he said in the following tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

