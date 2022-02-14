Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa Election 2022: Polling Begins For 40 Assembly Seats

Goa Election 2022: The polling began in Goa on Monday with 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats.

Goa Election 2022: Polling Begins For 40 Assembly Seats
A deserted casino ahead of Goa elections | Image credit: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 7:55 am

Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said.

The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates

There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'. Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said.

The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

Tags

National Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Election 2022 Goa Assembly Elections Goa Congress BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi JP Nadda
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Karnataka Hijab Row: After Udupi Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around High Schools In Mangaluru

Karnataka Hijab Row: After Udupi Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around High Schools In Mangaluru

Covid-19: Cases Continue To Decline In India; Active Cases Dip Below 5 Lakh

Migration of people from villages in Uttarakhand leads to ghost villages

UP Election 2020: Salim Khan, Candidate From Amroha UP, Quits Congress

Pension, reservation & voters' list woes : Watch our ground report on Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

Curious Phenomenon

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera