In a disturbing incident on Friday night, a foreign tourist from Spain was reportedly subjected to a gangrape in Jharkhand's Dumka district. The incident unfolded at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area, where the tourist couple had set up a makeshift tent for the night. The couple, having arrived from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler, were en route to Nepal via Bihar.
Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar stated that further details on the incident would be provided later. According to reports, seven to eight local youths were allegedly involved in the crime, leading to the arrest of three suspects. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the remaining individuals.
The victim is receiving medical attention at a local hospital, with State Health Minister Banna Gupta expressing his commitment to taking strict action against the perpetrators within the bounds of the law. Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to addressing crimes against both Indian and foreign women.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi raised concerns about the impact of such incidents on tourism in the region, questioning who would be willing to visit Jharkhand if such incidents continued. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attributed the incident to what he termed "caste-based postings," expressing the view that neither Adivasis nor Dalits are safe in the state.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Anant Ojha characterised the incident as a "stain on the state" and indicative of a worsening law and order situation. He urged prompt action by the police and emphasised the need for the government to address the issue seriously.
Significantly, the alleged crime occurred on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed serious concerns about law and order and extortion during his visit to Jharkhand. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with political figures demanding decisive action to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors in the state.