Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Eye On Raj Polls, AAP To Hold 2-Day Convention In Jaipur To ‘Strengthen’ Organisation

AAP is now focusing on Rajasthan with the party holding a two-day convention in Jaipur to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Eye On Raj Polls, AAP To Hold 2-Day Convention In Jaipur To ‘Strengthen’ Organisation
Sanjay Singh PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 12:10 pm

Buoyed by its resounding win in Punjab assembly polls, the AAP is now focusing on Rajasthan with the party holding a two-day convention in Jaipur to “strenghthen” the organisation in the state where elections are due next year.

According to the AAP, party's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold discussions on ways to make people aware of the welfare policies of the party during the event on March 26-27.

Related stories

UP MLC Elections: 4 SP Turncoats In BJP's 30 Candidates

To Keep BJP At Bay, AIMIM MP Suggests Alliance With Shiv Sena-Led MVA

Party leaders also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Dwarka and former MP Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra can be given the responsibility of Rajasthan during the convention.

The AAP is going to hold a two-day convention -- 'Vijay Utsav' -- and all party leaders and workers will take part in it to strengthen the organisation in Rajasthan, AAP’s state co-incharge Khemchand Jagirdar said.

"The party has started preparation for assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan is a neighbouring state of Punjab and is close to New Delhi. So to strengthen the organisation in the state, the party is holding a two-day convention," Jagirdar said.

The party will soon announce the name its state president in Rajasthan, he added.

The AAP will also conduct a membership drive soon to give people an alternative to mainstream political parties in the state, they said.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, AAP had fielded 142 candidates on the 200 seats and managed only 0.4 per cent of votes, without being able to win even a single seat.

Tags

National Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Assembly Polls Punjab Assembly Polls AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Vijay Utsav Punjab Rajasthan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake