Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ex Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Targets Charanjit Singh Channi, Calls Him ‘Liability’

Former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also targeted senior party leader Ambika Soni for the party dismal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Ex Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Targets Charanjit Singh Channi, Calls Him ‘Liability’
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 7:50 pm

Following the Congress's defeat in Punjab assembly elections, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at Charanjit Singh Channi and called him a “liability” whose "greed pulled the party down".

Jakhar also targeted senior party leader Ambika Soni without taking her name.

Related stories

Meet Labh Singh Ugoke, The 'Aam Aadmi' Who Defeated Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi Goes Into 8-Day Meditation Ahead Of Results

Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar De Bhaiyas' Remark Triggers Controversy

The Congress leader was referring to news reports that during a discussion on the Congress' defeat in Punjab polls in Sunday's CWC meeting in New Delhi, it was discussed how the state leadership of the party failed to support outgoing chief minister Channi -- an "asset" created by the party's central leadership.

 "An asset - r (are) u (you) joking ? Thank God he wasn't declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability,” said Jakhar in a tweet.

 “Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down,” said Jakhar.

 Jakhar also highlighted the Enforcement Directorate raid on Channi's nephew in a money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state as he tweeted a picture of Channi with the headline -- "ED seizes Rs 10 crore from Channi's nephew; CM cries foul".

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Punjab Elections 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi Sunil Jakhar Ambika Soni Congress Working Committee (CWC) Congress Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raid Illegal Mining
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits