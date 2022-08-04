Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ex-Cong Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi To Join BJP

Kuldeep Bishnoi said that the BJP will decide who will contest the bypoll from Adampur but he and the people of his state want that his son Bhavya Bishnoi should contest from there.

undefined
Kuldeep Bishnoi File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 11:26 am

Former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is all set to join the BJP at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Bishnoi, who was expelled by the Congress from all party positions for cross-voting in the June Rajya Sabha polls, resigned from the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Bishnoi represented the Adampur seat in Haryana's Hisar district. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to be present at his joining.

Related stories

Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi Resigns As MLA, Set To Join BJP Thursday

The four-time MLA and two-time MP had been sulking ever since the Congress had ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

Bishnoi had said that the BJP will decide who will contest the bypoll from Adampur but he and the people of his state want that his son Bhavya Bishnoi should contest from there.

Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had floated the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in 2007 after the Congress handpicked Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the chief minister's post following the party's thumping victory in the assembly polls.

The HJC later entered into a tie-up with the BJP and two other parties, who jointly contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. They were supposed to contest the assembly polls together as well but the alliance crumbled.

Tags

National Kuldeep Bishnoi BJP Rajya Sabha Polls Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) Congress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?