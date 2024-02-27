‘Enemies In Kerala, BFFs In Other States’: PM Modi's Jibe At Congress, Communists Ahead Of LS Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and Communist parties saying the two parties are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are “BFFs” (best friends forever).
Modi’s swipe at the two parties comes at a time when the opposition parties have got together to fight BJP at the Centre ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
He said the Opposition lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress and is therefore convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due to which its leaders resort to abusing him, PTI mentioned in its report.
"The Congress and the Communists are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever," PM was quoted in the report as saying.
He also as per the report said the Congress accused the Communist Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) of being involved in corruption and scams and termed the Left government as fascist.
"The Communists in response, lathi-charged the Congress workers and termed their previous administrations as being involved in various scams. However, outside Kerala, at the INDI alliance meetings, they sit together, eat samosas and biscuits, and have tea," PM was quoted as saying.
"So in Thiruvananthapuram they say one thing and in Delhi they say something else. The people of Kerala will answer this betrayal in the coming LS polls," he said, as per the report.
He also asked Kerala's people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.