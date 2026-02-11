Trump To Cut $1.5bn Public Health And Transport Grants To Four Democratic States

The Trump administration is set to withhold over $1.5 billion in public health and transportation grants from California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota, focusing on programmes linked to EV chargers, LGBTQ health and DEI initiatives. States call the move illegal and political

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump grant cuts, withhold federal funds Democratic states, $1.5 billion grants withheld
Trump has threatened to cut federal money to sanctuary cities and their states, issuing an order for agencies to compile data on 14 mostly Democratic-controlled states and the District of Columbia. Photo: Alex Brandon; Representative image
  • Trump administration plans to cancel more than $1.5 billion in public health and transportation grants to California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota.

  • Targeted programmes include EV chargers, climate adaptation, Spanish driver licence tests and LGBTQ-focused health research.

  • Governors of the four states say they have received no official notice and vow to fight the cuts as politically motivated.

The Trump administration plans to withhold more than $1.5 billion in public health and transportation grants from four Democratic-led states, marking the latest in a series of efforts to restrict funding to political opponents.

According to Associated Press, the move targets California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota—all with Democratic governors—and echoes previous attempts by the administration that have faced legal challenges.

The federal government has cited concerns over fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, but has not provided evidence beyond statements from President Donald Trump and other officials. Full details remain undisclosed, including any steps the states might take to avoid losing the funds.

Associated Press reported that an Office of Management and Budget official confirmed the plans to the Associated Press, noting that the office is instructing the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel the grants. The New York Post first reported the cuts last week. The official, speaking anonymously as they lacked authorisation to discuss the matter publicly, provided a partial list of affected programmes.

Some cuts appear linked to the administration's opposition to protections for transgender people and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Targeted transportation funds include money for electric vehicle chargers in all four states, research on translating Illinois commercial driver's licence tests into Spanish, and California's climate change adaptation efforts.

On the health side, the grants involve research into specific populations' health impacts. These include a Chicago project studying groups disproportionately affected by sexually transmitted infections: “adolescents, racial and ethnic minorities, and men who have sex with men," and a California university grant aimed at “reducing social isolation among older LGBTQ adults."

A $7.2 million grant for the Chicago-based American Medical Association was also listed, due to its support for gender-affirming care for minors, which contradicts a Trump executive order.

The governors' offices in all four states said on February 10 that they had received no communication from the administration about the plans.

“Time and time again, the Trump Administration has attempted to politicise and punish certain states President Trump does not like,” Jillian Kaehler, a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said in a statement. “It's wrong and often illegal, so Illinois will always fight for the resources and services our taxpayers are owed.”

This approach has become familiar for the administration, with the same states previously targeted. Courts have temporarily blocked similar efforts, such as a recent ruling halting cuts to child care subsidies and other social services in these states plus New York, which collectively provide over $10 billion annually.

Reported AP, there is also an ongoing legal challenge to the administration's attempt to withhold administrative funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from 22 states—mostly Democratic-led—that have not shared recipient data, including immigration status. A judge is considering if this violates an existing court order barring data collection.

Trump has threatened to cut federal money to sanctuary cities and their states, issuing an order for agencies to compile data on 14 mostly Democratic-controlled states and the District of Columbia. All four states in the current effort were on that list. Other funds for Minnesota and Minneapolis have been targeted as well.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Published At:
