Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

Raut's counsel apprised the Court that the accused had rheumatoid arthritis and needed specialised treatment that was not available either in prison.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court Photo: | PTI |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: The Supreme Court has scheduled to hear the bail plea of Mahesh Raut on September 15.

2: Raut, a social activist, was taken into custody in June 2018 by the Pune police in connection with the violence at Bhima-Koregaon.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the bail plea of Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut will be heard on September 15. Raut had approached the court for bail on medical grounds.

Raut’s counsel told the bench composed of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma that the activist was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and needed specialised treatment that was not available either in prison or at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, where his examination had been done.

“If the ailment is so serious that it warrants continuous treatment, then there is no difficulty. Because all of us know that government doctors play it safe. If a serious treatment is required, they will not touch it because if anything happens then they will be responsible. So let’s just find out, no problem,” the Bench said, The Hindu reported.

Illustration: Saahil - null
Notes From Inside Taloja Prison

BY Mahesh Raut

When the counsel stated that Raut had already been in custody for seven years, Justice Sundresh said, “No issue at all, we will consider it. Keep it next Tuesday.”

Raut was taken into custody in June 2018 by the Pune police in connection with the violence at Bhima-Koregaon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that the violence was triggered by provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave in December 2017 at Pune’s historic Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort. 

Related Content
Related Content

On September 21, 2023, the Bombay High Court granted him bail, but the order was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court following an appeal by the NIA. He remains in judicial custody at Taloja prison in Maharashtra. The NIA has charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case - PTI
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  4. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'