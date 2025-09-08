Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

1: The Supreme Court has scheduled to hear the bail plea of Mahesh Raut on September 15.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that the bail plea of Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut will be heard on September 15. Raut had approached the court for bail on medical grounds.
Raut’s counsel told the bench composed of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma that the activist was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and needed specialised treatment that was not available either in prison or at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, where his examination had been done.
“If the ailment is so serious that it warrants continuous treatment, then there is no difficulty. Because all of us know that government doctors play it safe. If a serious treatment is required, they will not touch it because if anything happens then they will be responsible. So let’s just find out, no problem,” the Bench said, The Hindu reported.
When the counsel stated that Raut had already been in custody for seven years, Justice Sundresh said, “No issue at all, we will consider it. Keep it next Tuesday.”
Raut was taken into custody in June 2018 by the Pune police in connection with the violence at Bhima-Koregaon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that the violence was triggered by provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave in December 2017 at Pune’s historic Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort.
On September 21, 2023, the Bombay High Court granted him bail, but the order was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court following an appeal by the NIA. He remains in judicial custody at Taloja prison in Maharashtra. The NIA has charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).