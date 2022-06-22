Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eknath Shinde Gets Shot In Arm, 2 Independents Join Rebel Shiv Sena Leader

Maharashtra Crisis: The move is likely to add to the woes of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde Gets Shot In Arm, 2 Independents Join Rebel Shiv Sena Leader
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 9:29 pm

In a shot in the arm for dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, four more MLAs from Maharashtra arrived in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday afternoon, from where they were flown to Guwahati in Assam, where other party rebels are camping at present, sources said.

Hours after Shinde and the group of MLAs were shifted to Assam, four MLAs -  Manjula Gavit, Chandrakant Patil, Gulabrao Patil and Yogesh Kadam - arrived in Surat this afternoon and went straight to the airport following a brief stay at a hotel. 

While Gavit and Chandrakant Patil are independent MLAs, Kadam and Gulabrao Patil are Shiv Sena legislators. 

Gulabrao Patil is Water Supply and Sanitation Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet. He is the second cabinet minister to have joined Shinde after Sandipal Bhumre, the Horticulture Minister.

Related stories

Maharashtra Crisis | Essential For Shiv Sena To Walk Out Of 'Unnatural Alliance' With NCP, Congress: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde's Rebellion Plunges Maharashtra Into Political Crisis

Shiv Sena Calls All Maharashtra MLAs' Meeting In Mumbai, Rebel Eknath Shinde Says It's 'Legally Invalid'

Sources said these four MLAs left for Guwahati in a chartered plane in the evening to join the group of rebel legislators led by Shinde.

This is likely to add to the woes of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Shinde has claimed that he has 46 MLAs supporting him. 

A group of rebel Maharshtra MLAs, led by Shinde, were flown to Guwahati on Wednesday morning and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security. The MLAs were taken to Surat from Mumbai on Tuesday and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, a BJP source said earlier in the day.

Shinde and other legislators were staying at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city upon their arrival on Monday night.

Shinde on Wednesday claimed that he has the support of 34 MLAs of his party and passed a resolution on in the evening reinstating himself as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislative party, a day after he was removed from the post by the Sena leadership. He also posted a tweet saying the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.

Shinde and some MLAs had reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning a fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties.

After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light he is camping in the hotel along with some party MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Independent MLAs Gujarat Surat Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future