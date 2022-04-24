Digital Transactions Worth Rs 20,000 Crore Seen Daily: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

PM Modi in his radio programme said that small payments done online are helping the digital economy to build and new fintech start-ups are coming up. He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.

"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said. "Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country. In March, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions even reached Rs 10 lakh crore," he said.

This is not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty, Modi added. The Prime Minister while talking about the Pradhanmantri Sangraha said "It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs. It's connecting the youth of the country with them."

He said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said. He also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'. He also urged people to visit a local museum and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'.

In his remarks, Modi noted that just like in sports, 'divyangjan' are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields. With the power of technology, they are achieving greater heights, he said.

He urged people to take all Covid related precautions in view of upcoming festivals in May while extending his wishes to them.

(with inputs from PTI)