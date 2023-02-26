Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Destroying Dynastic Parties Will Give Youth Chance To Rise In Politics: Tejasvi Surya

Destroying Dynastic Parties Will Give Youth Chance To Rise In Politics: Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday asserted that the youth should champion the cause of destroying dynasty-based parties which will in turn give them more opportunities to rise in politics on the basis of merit.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of the Lok Sabha. PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 2:03 pm

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday asserted that the youth should champion the cause of destroying dynasty-based parties which will in turn give them more opportunities to rise in politics on the basis of merit. The Bangalore South MP was participating in a discussion at 'Arth - A Culture Fest' being held in the national capital. Referring to parties like the Shiv Sena and the Congress, he said Indian democracy will benefit if dynastic politics is destroyed. 


"The youth should champion the cause of destroying all dynasty-based parties which will give more opportunity to young people... Launch a tirade against all those political parties which make politics and political parties the fiefdom of one family," Surya told the audience. "When the Shiv Sena becomes truly democratic, more people will start seeing hope in joining the party and becoming its leaders because they will see that if they are more capable, talented, and hardworking than Aditya Thackeray, they can rise through the ranks and become leaders," he said. 


Taking aim at the Congress, the BJP MP said, "If the Congress tomorrow decides that any youngster who is capable and committed to the party's cause should be given an opportunity and the party is not going to shove ideas of Rahul Gandhi down everyone's throat, I think our democracy will benefit more." Notably, the Election Commission had on February 17 recognized the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. The Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the by-polls in Maharashtra.

