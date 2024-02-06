Delhi Police Arrests Riyaz Ahmed, A Lashkar Terrorist And A Retired Army Personnel | Details

Delhi Police apprehended a retired Army soldier and an alleged member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Riyaz Ahmed, from the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday, February 4.
The development came within days since Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a LeT module from the Kupwara district, uncovering a plot to carry out attacks in the region.
According to police, Ahmed was one of the key conspirators involved in the plan along with two other individuals - Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather.
"The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K," the Delhi Police said in a statement.
Advertisement
J&K police arrested 5 terrorists
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained five terrorist associates in Karnah for their alleged involvement in smuggling various arms and ammunition.
As per media reports, the arrested terrorists also Zahoor Ahmad Bhat who had an AK series rifle, magazines, rounds, and pistols in his possession.
Further investigations revealed that Bhat was in contact with two PoK-based LeT terrorist handlers, who were closely associated with dispatching consignments of weaponry to support their nefarious activities.