Delhi: One More Held In Hand Guns’ Smuggling Case

A week after a Gurugram-based man and his wife were arrested at IGI Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, police on Monday arrested his absconding brother, officials said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said on Monday around 7.30 pm, police got a tip-off and arrested Manjit Singh, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, from near a metro bridge in Dwarka Sector 9. A blank pistol has been recovered from his possession, she said.

"Manjit was wanted in the recent case of recoveries of foreign-made pistols recovered from Jagjit Singh and his wife Jasvinder Kaur at IGI Airport on July 11. He had also sent consignment of contraband pistols to India through the foreign post office (FPO). The accused was produced before the court and five days of police custody has been obtained to ascertain the source of weapons, the mode of smuggling the same into India and the possible disposal (end users)," Nalwa said.

The Gurugram-based married couple was arrested at the airport for allegedly trying to smuggle these Germany and Italy-made hand guns into the country. The accused couple, who arrived here from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on July 11, were accompanied by their infant daughter.

The male passenger (husband) was carrying two trolley bags, which were handed to him by his elder brother who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day as the couple's flight from Vietnam landed here.

The elder brother, after handing over the trolley bags, slipped out of the airport. As many as 45 pieces of assorted brand guns having an approximate value of Rs 22.5 lakh were recovered from the bags. The husband-wife duo had been arrested and their child was handed over to her grandmother.

(With PTI inputs)