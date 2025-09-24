Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Remove Terrorist Graves From Tihar Jail

Petitioners withdraw plea demanding relocation of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt graves, court cites no law banning burial inside prisons.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi high court on Afzal guru Afzal guru latest news Maqbool Bhatt news Tihar jail news
Afzal Guru was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack and hanged to death. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC permits withdrawal of PIL seeking removal of Guru and Bhatt graves from Tihar Jail.

  • Bench observes no law prohibits burial inside jail, requiring violation of constitutional rights for PIL relief.

  • Petitioners argued graves glorify terrorism, but court asked for evidence and treated PIL as withdrawn.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to remove the graves of convicted terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail, PTI reported.

The two convicts were sentenced to death and executed in Tihar Jail, Bhatt in 1984 and Guru in February 2013. The petitioners, sensing the court’s indication, requested permission to withdraw the plea and re-file it with additional data.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela allowed the petitioners to withdraw the public interest litigation (PIL), treating it as “dismissed as withdrawn”.

“For approaching the court for relief in a PIL, you have to show us violation of constitutional rights, fundamental rights or statutory rights. No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” the bench said.

Afzal Guru was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack and hanged to death - null
Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown

BY PTI

The petition, filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and Jitendra Singh, sought directions to relocate the mortal remains, if necessary, to a secret location to prevent “glorification of terrorism” and misuse of jail premises.

Related Content
Related Content

Advocate Varun Kumar Sinha, representing the petitioners, argued that the graves had turned Tihar into a site of “radical pilgrimage” where extremist elements venerate convicted terrorists. He said this undermined national security, public order, and contravened constitutional principles of secularism and rule of law.

The bench questioned the petitioners about the evidence supporting claims that people visited the graves to pay homage.

The plea also cited the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, asserting that the disposal of bodies of executed prisoners must prevent glorification, maintain prison discipline, and preserve public order. It referenced the state’s handling of executed terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, noting that precautions were taken to avoid glorification.

According to PTI, the petition stated that both Bhatt and Guru, under extremist ideologies, carried out acts of terrorism that threatened India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Departs Early In Ongoing Unofficial Test Vs Aus

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  3. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  4. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  5. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

  4. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

  5. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures