No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail In CBI Arrest Case

Supreme Court of India has denied interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party chief had filed for interim bail in his CBI arrest case, which has now been denied by the apex court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Supreme Court of India on Wednesday denied interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had filed for interim bail in his CBI arrest case, which has now been denied by the apex court.

After denying the request for interim bail for the Delhi CM, the Supreme Court has posted the matter to August 23 and sought for a response from CBI regarding the CM's arrest and request for bail.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. During the hearing, the top court issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Kejriwal against Delhi HC upholding his arrest by the probe agency.

"We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the Delhi CM.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBi on June 26, hours after he was granted bail by a Delhi trial court. Despite the a stay being issued on the bail order, the Delhi High COurt also granted bail to the AAP supremo in his ED arrest.

On July 12, the Supreme Court also ruled in favour of Kejriwal and granted him bail in the money laundering case arrest made by the Enforcement Directorate. Despite bring granted bail by all courts, Kejriwal remained in jail due to the arrest made by CBI.

Following his CBI arrest, the AAP chief filed an appeal before the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest. However, on August 5, Delhi HC upheld thee arrest as legal and stated that no malice was found in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

