National

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against His Arrest By CBI

The CBI had also stated before the court that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a prominent politician and a “very influential person”.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the excise policy case on Monday. Besides, AAP supremo Kejriwal has also challenged the trial court’s June 26 order following which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody.

Kejriwal was sent to three day CBI custody after he was questioned by the probe agency inside Tihar Jail in the case on June 25.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI/File
On June 29 the trial court had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12 as his three-day CBI custody ended in the case.

On June 26, CBI placed Kejriwal under “formal” arrest in the corruption case and produced him before the Rouse Avenue court.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - PTI
The probe agency sought his custody for five days to confront him with the evidence in the present case of conspiracy.

The CBI had stated before the court that Kejriwal “did not cooperate” during the custodial interrogation.

Arind Kejriwal during interim Bail - | Photo: PTI
The probe agency had also stated before the court that Delhi chief minister is a prominent politician and a “very influential person” and he could influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence in the case.

The agency sought 14 days in jail for Kejriwal, saying it was required “in the interest of the investigation and justice”.

Kejriwal will be produced in the court on July 12.

Kejriwal arrest: Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence in the excise policy case.

On June 25, the Delhi HC stayed a trial court order granting him bail in the case filed by the ED.

Later, Kejriwal withdrew his plea in the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC’s decision to reserve its verdict on ED’s plea for staying the trial court’s bail order.

