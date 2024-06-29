National

Arvind Kejriwal Sent To CBI Judicial Custody Till July 12 In Excise Policy Case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and was previously in judicial custody in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/File
A Delhi court has sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody for 14 days, till July 12, in connection with corruption charges related to the 2021-22 excise policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought 14-day judicial custody after Kejriwal's three-day CBI custody ended.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and was previously in judicial custody in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both cases concern an alleged scam in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22.

Kejriwal's lawyer, Vikram Chaudhary, requested the court to direct the CBI to place all material on record.

“They (CBI) have also made a statement before the Supreme Court that they will conclude the investigation by July 3...I am praying please ask the IO (Investigation officer) that whatever they are saying, your lordships may pin them down,” he added.

On this, the court remarked: "Whatever statement they have given regarding the conclusion of the investigation by a certain date, even if those commitments are not adhered to, that will simply give you ground to seek bail. You can't say JC can't be given."

Kejriwal was first arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Both the CBI and ED cases against Kejriwal had stemmed from a complaint filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena.

