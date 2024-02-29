Delhi BJP Launches Campaign To Gather Public Feedback For LS Poll Manifesto

The Delhi BJP on Thursday launched a door-to-door campaign for gathering suggestions of the people for its manifesto and seeking their views on 'Viksit Bharat' ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the campaign will continue till March 15 in which the party workers will visit every household, markets and public places across the city carrying a form and boxes to gather feedback of the people.

He said the party workers will also seek suggestions of separate groups like chartered accountants, professionals, sports persons, teachers, professors and theatre actors among others during the campaign. The party workers will provide a small form to the people in which they will write down their suggestions on developed India, a better Delhi and their expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi before depositing it in the box.

A phone number was also released by the party for the people to give their suggestions by recording their voice. People can also given their feedback through downloading NaMo app, Sachdeva said. Apart from party workers, social media influencers will also join the campaign, he said.