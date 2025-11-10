Delhi: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category On Monday

Bawana recorded ‘severe’ air quality at 411, while 33 of 38 monitoring stations reported ‘very poor’ levels, according to CPCB data.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi weather forecast
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category. Photo: File photo; representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi remained shrouded in a thick toxic haze on Monday, with the city’s overall AQI at 345, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

  • The minimum temperature dropped to 10.4°C — the lowest this season — as the IMD forecast shallow fog and a maximum of around 28°C

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in ‘very poor’ category as a thick layer of toxic haze engulfed the capital on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 9 am, the national capital’s overall AQI was recorded at 345, CPCB data showed. On Sunday, citizens had gathered at India Gate to protest government's inaction over the pollution issue that persists in the city year after year.

On Monday, data from the Sameer app indicated that Bawana registered ‘severe’ air quality with an AQI of 411, followed by Wazirpur at 397. Of the 38 monitoring stations, one (Bawana) reported ‘severe’ levels, while 33 others recorded ‘very poor’ air quality.

Participants, including parents with young children, urged authorities to take immediate measures to curb toxic emissions and protect public health. - X.com
Toxic Air Triggers Protest At India Gate; Residents Demand Action, Several Detained

BY Outlook News Desk

The city’s air quality had plunged sharply on Sunday morning, touching this season’s worst level of 391 before showing slight improvement later in the day. By 4 pm, the overall AQI stood at 370, placing Delhi in the ‘red zone’, CPCB data showed.

Since Diwali, a blanket of smog has persisted over the city, with the air quality fluctuating between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, and occasionally slipping into the ‘severe’ range.

Related Content
Related Content

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius — 3.9 degrees below the seasonal average and the lowest so far this season, breaking Saturday’s 11 degrees.

Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, had gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. - | Photo: PTI; Representative image
Rahul Gandhi Slams Government After Delhi Air Pollution Protesters Detained

BY Outlook News Desk

Several people were detained on Sunday for protesting at India Gate over worsening air quality, a move that was criticised by Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, asking why citizens peacefully demanding clean air were being treated like "criminals".

Gandhi said, "The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?" He added that air pollution was affecting crores of Indians and harming children and the nation's future.

He accused the government, which he said came to power through "vote chori", of indifference. "It simply doesn't care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site