Toxic Air Triggers Protest At India Gate; Residents Demand Action, Several Detained

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lent support to the demonstrators and criticised the BJP-led administration for allegedly downplaying the crisis.

Outlook News Desk
Participants, including parents with young children, urged authorities to take immediate measures to curb toxic emissions and protect public health. Photo: X.com
  • Delhi residents protested at India Gate against severe air pollution as AQI levels crossed 400 in several areas.

  • Police detained several demonstrators, stating the protest was held without permission.

  • AAP backed the protest, accusing the government of ignoring the worsening air crisis and misleading the public.

As Delhi’s air quality plummeted to hazardous levels, residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest against government inaction on pollution. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained around 392, with several areas recording levels above 400—classified as “severe.”

Participants, including parents with young children, urged authorities to take immediate measures to curb toxic emissions and protect public health.

Protesters accused the government of neglecting the crisis and failing to enforce pollution control norms. Many held placards demanding cleaner air and accountability. Delhi Police detained several demonstrators, citing the lack of prior permission to hold the protest at India Gate, a non-designated protest site.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lent support to the demonstrators and criticised the BJP-led administration for allegedly downplaying the crisis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees from November 15 to February 15, in response to the city’s worsening air pollution.

According to an official statement, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while MCD offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Currently, government offices work between 9.30 am and 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The statement explained that with only a 30-minute difference between the two existing schedules, Delhi faces heavy traffic congestion during morning and evening rush hours, which in turn worsens air pollution.

“This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to help curb the problem of pollution, ensuring that the pressure of vehicular traffic does not increase all at once on the roads, thereby distributing traffic more evenly and reducing pollution levels,” the statement said.

