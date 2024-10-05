Day In Pics: October 05, 2024

Irate villagers set on fire a local police camp after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen, in Tirumala Tirupati.
Locals rescue a man trapped under debris after collapse of a house at Danapur village, in Koppal district.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being received by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on his arrival at the Kolhapur Airport, Maharashtra.
Soldiers of India and Kazakhstan during ongoing joint military exercise 'Kajind' at Auli in Chamoli district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Banjara Virasat Museum, in Washim district, Maharashtra.
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for Haryana Assembly polls, in Sirsa.
Supporters of Congress and BJP clash during Haryana Assembly elections, in Narnaud area of Hisar.
RAF and police personnel arrive after protest following an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village woman in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia interacts with people as he arrives to cast his vote during Haryana Assembly elections, at Khuddan in Jhajjar.
A farmer, a beneficiary of Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Vikas Yojana, near his cattle, in Jharkhand.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family members of the person who was killed in Amethi, at his official residence in Lucknow.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during Maiya Samman Yatra, in Khunti district of Jharkhand.