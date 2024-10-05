National

Day In Pics: October 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 05, 2024

Protests after rape and murder incident in South 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI

Irate villagers set on fire a local police camp after an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village girl in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district.

2/13
Chandrababu Naidu at Tirumala Tirupati
Chandrababu Naidu at Tirumala Tirupati | Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen, in Tirumala Tirupati.

3/13
House collapase in Koppal
House collapase in Koppal | Photo: PTI
Locals rescue a man trapped under debris after collapse of a house at Danapur village, in Koppal district.

4/13
Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur
Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur | Photo: PTI
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being received by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on his arrival at the Kolhapur Airport, Maharashtra.

5/13
India-Kazakhstan Joint military exercise
India-Kazakhstan Joint military exercise | Photo: PTI
Soldiers of India and Kazakhstan during ongoing joint military exercise 'Kajind' at Auli in Chamoli district.

6/13
PM Modi in Maharashtra
PM Modi in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Banjara Virasat Museum, in Washim district, Maharashtra.

7/13
Haryana Assembly polls: Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger
Haryana Assembly polls: Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for Haryana Assembly polls, in Sirsa.

8/13
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress and BJP clash in Hisar
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress and BJP clash in Hisar | Photo: PTI
Supporters of Congress and BJP clash during Haryana Assembly elections, in Narnaud area of Hisar.

9/13
Protests after rape and murder incident in South 24 Parganas
Protests after rape and murder incident in South 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI
RAF and police personnel arrive after protest following an incident of alleged rape and murder of a young village woman in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district.

10/13
Haryana Assembly elections: Wrestler Bajrang Punia interacts with people
Haryana Assembly elections: Wrestler Bajrang Punia interacts with people | Photo: PTI/Rishikesh Kumar
Wrestler Bajrang Punia interacts with people as he arrives to cast his vote during Haryana Assembly elections, at Khuddan in Jhajjar.

11/13
Pashudhan Vikas Yojana beneficiary in Jharkhand
Pashudhan Vikas Yojana beneficiary in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
A farmer, a beneficiary of Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Vikas Yojana, near his cattle, in Jharkhand.

12/13
CM Yogi meets Amethi murder victim
CM Yogi meets Amethi murder victim | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family members of the person who was killed in Amethi, at his official residence in Lucknow.

13/13
Maiya Samman Yatra
Maiya Samman Yatra | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during Maiya Samman Yatra, in Khunti district of Jharkhand.

